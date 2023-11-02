Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,369 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.95% of Associated Banc worth $47,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

