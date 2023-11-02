Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,890 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,229 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,673,000 after acquiring an additional 583,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 694,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after acquiring an additional 435,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.47.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

