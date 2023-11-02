Atria Investments Inc Acquires 3,087 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Bank of America raised their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $167.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.