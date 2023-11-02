Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

