Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho raised their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $278.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average is $312.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.36 and a twelve month high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

