Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $331.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.26. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $377.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.71.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

