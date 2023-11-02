Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

MS stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.