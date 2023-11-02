Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,441 shares of company stock worth $22,919,634 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $945.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $924.78 and its 200-day moving average is $929.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

