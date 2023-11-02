Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 7,726 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Albemarle by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.80.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $119.61 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

