Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,511 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,666,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VLUE opened at $88.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.06.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

