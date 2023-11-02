Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 232.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,069,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 266,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,277,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 110,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 74,205 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

