Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 624.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,417 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,106,000 after purchasing an additional 190,213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 450,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 374,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS SMMD opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $701.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

