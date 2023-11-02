Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of PWR opened at $159.73 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average is $186.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

