Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 8,767 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,939. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $343.15 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.97 and a 200 day moving average of $371.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

