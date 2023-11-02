Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,132 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 220.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.