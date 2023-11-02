Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Insider Sells $65,472.38 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $65,472.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

Featured Articles

