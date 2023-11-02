Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Betsy Rafael Sells 309 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.93 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

