AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,488.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,529.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,525.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

