Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

