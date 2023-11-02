Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Stock Down 50.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$388,450.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

