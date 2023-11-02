Azenta, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Azenta in a report released on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZTA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AZTA opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. Azenta has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

In other news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $246,761.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Azenta by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

