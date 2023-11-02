Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.80

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.80 and last traded at C$36.76, with a volume of 95315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

