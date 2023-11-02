Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 11,426 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

