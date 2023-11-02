Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
NVR Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,560.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,971.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,003.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,027.04 and a one year high of $6,525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Transactions at NVR
In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total value of $2,641,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,698,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,698,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,720 shares of company stock valued at $29,619,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
