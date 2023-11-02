Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,510 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.06% of Roku worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,754.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,754.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,348.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,516 shares of company stock worth $1,108,054. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.75. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Further Reading

