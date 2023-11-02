Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 11,875 shares.The stock last traded at $2.68 and had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

