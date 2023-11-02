Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAC opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

