Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $139.88 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.29.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

