Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 546 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,719 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 782,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after acquiring an additional 102,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 62.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,363 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.24.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

