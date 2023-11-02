Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

