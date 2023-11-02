Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Robert Half by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Robert Half by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

