Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

