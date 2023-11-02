Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 472 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,113 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,310,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SDY stock opened at $112.22 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

