Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,112 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 258,437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

