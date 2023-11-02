Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 242 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in ASML by 100.0% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $608.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $437.12 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

