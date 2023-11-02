Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

