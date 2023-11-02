Barclays PLC Acquires 43,337 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $44,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $136.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.30. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

