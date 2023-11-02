Barclays PLC Buys 252,101 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $40,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $123.76 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $130.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.68%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

