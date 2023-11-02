Barclays PLC Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,942 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of J. M. Smucker worth $38,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

Shares of SJM opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -664.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.49 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

