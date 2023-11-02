Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Waste Connections worth $41,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $129.73 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

