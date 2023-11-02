Barclays PLC Has $38.65 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $38,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,376 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,426 shares of company stock worth $1,040,804. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.