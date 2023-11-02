Barclays PLC Has $43.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2,956.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $74.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.46 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

