Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 689,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Suncor Energy worth $44,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SU opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

