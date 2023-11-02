Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Fair Isaac worth $46,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 19.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,546 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.89.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $870.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $824.11. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $427.09 and a 12 month high of $940.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

