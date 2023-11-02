Barclays PLC Sells 80,082 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,082 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Principal Financial Group worth $42,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $67.26 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.