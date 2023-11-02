BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.34-2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$18.75-19.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.24 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.53.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. BCE has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,492,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $23,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in BCE by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,352,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 340,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

