Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05 to $1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million to $530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.06 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.17.

Get Belden alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Belden

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $71.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. Belden has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.