Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces $0.21 None Dividend

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Berry has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.74.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Berry had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $222.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 18,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $157,838.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 595,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 18,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $157,838.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 595,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,635 shares of company stock valued at $416,888. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 302.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 155,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Berry by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,274,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Berry by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,449,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 538,093 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRY. TheStreet raised Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

