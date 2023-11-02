Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €44.75 ($47.61) and last traded at €45.00 ($47.87). Approximately 1,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.50 ($48.40).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $451.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.06.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

