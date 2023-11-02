Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 196.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BGFV opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.74. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $223.57 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGFV. Lake Street Capital downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 57.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 54.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

